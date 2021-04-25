Fire crews help get injured worker off a roof in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla -- A person was injured while working on the roof of a business at Bell Tower Shops Sunday. The South Trail Fire Department, with assistance from Iona McGregor Fire Department, responded to the medical call.

Amy Bollen, director of public relations for South Trail Fire said the injured person sustained non life threatening injuries but did need assistance to get off the roof.

"South Trail FD and Iona McGregor FD were able to stabilize the patient and safely lower the patient to the ground using IMFD Truck 74. Great teamwork," Bollen said.