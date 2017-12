COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - North Collier Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident on US41 & Pelican Boulevard, Saturday night.

When crews arrived they found a single male occupant trapped in a car.

The man was safely extricated out of the vehicle and was trauma alert.

Information on what lead up to the vehicle entrapment has not been released.

The section of southbound 41 was closed temporality but is now open.