Fire at Lee County Recycling Center in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- 4 in your corner is working to find more information about a fire at the Lee County Recycling Center.

It happened at the facility on Buckingham Road, off State Road 82 on Saturday. One of the workers tells Fox 4 he saw a fireball and was told to leave the building.

Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the flames and smoke was seen pouring from the building even after crews arrived.

No word on what caused the fire, stick with Fox 4 for more updates, as soon as we get them.