Fight for Freedom: One year later and residents in North Port continue to rally for Ukraine

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On Friday, as the war continued in Ukraine, the support in Southwest Florida continued as well.

Supporters living in North Port were seen rallying off Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail.

Marina Savage, who moved to the United State of America from Ukraine when she was 25, spoke to Fox 4 about the continued push of support.

“It's the battle of David and Goliath, and David is winning right now, obviously,” said Savage.

Savage said just as David in the Christian Bible fought Goliath with only a slingshot, her slingshot is her custom-made Ukrainian clothing.

Savage said she had her clothing on display during the rally for all supporters, just one year after Russian troops invaded her homeland.

On Friday, Savage said the message they are sending back home is now different.

“It's a celebration of the unbreakable spirit of Ukraine,” said Savage.

Savage said this past year has been hard, as she tries to bring her father back home — to her new home in North Port.

“He said it's my land, I have a garden here, I’m not going to give some Russian my house, I'm going to sit and stay here,” said Savage.

The unbreakable spirit is why Savage said the North Port community continued to rally for Ukraine.

Savage said it's a reminder of why we should always fight for freedom.

“In America, we think 'Oh it’s not possible it’s just out of some fantasy movie,' and now it’s happening to us. I just want to tell you that nothing is impossible,” said Savage.

This is why Savage said it takes everyone to stand together.

“We are still standing, we're still not going to give up and we're fighting, and we are winning,” said Savage.