SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Although in the past, the World Cup has taken place in one country, in 2026, the games will be happening across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Mexican cities are Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The Canadian cities are Vancouver and Toronto.

The U.S. cities are Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area, New York/New Jersey and L.A.