NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman was killed after being hit by a car in Lee County late Friday night.

The crash happened just after midnight on Pine Island Road east of Verona Drive.

Deputies reported the 29-year-old driver from Cape Coral was driving east when he hit the woman.

They said the 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.