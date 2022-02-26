FHP: Venice man hit by car and killed on US-41

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old Venice man is dead after being hit by a car on US-41.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was walking west on the east shoulder of the road when he attempted to cross near Gulf Avenue on Friday night around 7:45 p.m.

Troopers say this is when a vehicle traveling north collided with the victim.

He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

FHP says the driver was not hurt but the two passengers in the car suffered minor injuries.

It is under investigation.