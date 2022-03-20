FHP: Vehicle crash seriously injures six people Sunday

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that sent all six of the people involved to the hospital with serious injuries according to the report.

Vehicle one was reported traveling East on State Road 82 in the left turn lane West of Blackstone Drive as vehicle 2 was traveling West on State Road 82.

According to the report, vehicle one made a left turn as vehicle 2 was driving by. The right side of vehicle 1 had collided with the front of vehicle 2.

Vehicle 2 rested in a ditch and vehicle one was stopped on the road.

Both vehicles one and two, along with the passengers in the car, were all transported to the hospital with serious injuries; one as young as 12-years-old, according to FHP.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

