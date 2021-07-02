Watch
FHP to run DUI checkpoint this weekend

Posted at 6:59 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 07:02:40-04

LEE CO. — Florida Highway Patrol wants to remind Southwest Florida drivers not to drink and drive.

Starting at 6 p.m. tonight, FHP troopers will have DUI checkpoints set up across Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The checkpoints will run until 4 a.m. tomorrow.

One reason FHP does this over the Fourth of July weekend is to prevent drunk driving crashes. From 2015-2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were 1,339 deaths from car crashes over the Fourth of July weekend. 38% of those drivers were drunk.

The NHTSA wants to remind you that even a blood alcohol concentration of .02 can affect your ability to drive safely.

