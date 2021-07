COLLIER COUNTY — A 60-year-old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash.

Florida Highway Patrol says his motorcycle veered off Oil Well Road just east of Pringle Lane before 3 p.m. and overturned.

The man was taken to North Collier Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol to assist in their investigation. Their phone number is 239-938-1800, option 3.