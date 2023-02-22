Watch Now
FHP searching for driver who ran off after crashing into a ditch

WFTX Digital
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 22, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lee County.

It happened on Wednesday morning at 2:25 a.m. at 5100 Neal Road.

According to the report, Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south and left the roadway and entered a ditch, and overturned hitting a mailbox, telephone box, and cable post.

Troopers say after the crash the driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

The crash remains under investigation.

FHP says leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law.

If involved in a crash, FHP says to stay at the scene and call for help.

