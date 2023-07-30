Watch Now
FHP searching for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol says pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 11:05:04-04

LEE COUNTY, FLA — Florida Highway Patrol says on Saturday around 8:58p.m. a vehicle was traveling South on US-41, South of Jamaica Bay Boulevard on the left lane when a pedestrian attempted to cross US-41 travel lanes, south of Jamaica Bay Boulevard.

FHP says the front of the vehicle hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

FHP says the driver fled the scene after the crash and that this crash remains under investigation.

If you saw anything please call Florida Highway Patrol.

