FHP responds to fatal crash on I-75, Monday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a man is dead after a crash in Lee County, Monday morning.

FHP said it happened on April 14 just before 4:30 in the morning.

A Van Hool Coach Bus was heading north on Interstate 75, near mile marker 116, according to FHP. The driver veered off the roadway, crossed the median, hit the cable barrier, then went across the southbound lanes. Then, he crashed into trees on the southbound right shoulder.

The 64-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

