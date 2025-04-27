Watch Now
FHP reports crash on I-75 overnight

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-75 at mile marker 135 at midnight into Sunday.

Troopers said a 24-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading north on I-75, toward Colonial Boulevard. Driving in front of him was a van with kids inside.

FHP said the Port Charlotte driver hit the rear end of that van, in the crash.

The van came to a rest on the grass, off the highway. A 4-year-old girl inside the van has critical injuries. She is in the hospital, FHP reports.

There is no word on charges, yet.

