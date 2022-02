NAPLES, Fla. — A 43-year-old woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a car while walking across the road.

It happened at US 41 and Davis Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Troopers say a 36-year-old woman was driving south on US-41 when the pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one in the car was hurt.