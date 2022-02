NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a crash on Woodward Avenue and Pine Island Road.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was heading east when a bicyclist attempted to cross the road.

Troopers say the two collided at the intersection causing the motorcycle to overturn and the 39-year-old driver to be thrown from it. He died as a result of the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital.