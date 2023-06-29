Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

FHP arrests man for waving gun on I-75 in Lee County

FHP Arrest
Florida Highway Patrol
FHP Arrest
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 14:27:39-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a motorist waving a gun on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning.

According to FHP, on June 29, 2023, at approximately 8:14 am, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of a motorist brandishing a firearm on Interstate 75, at mile marker 123.

Troopers responded, and made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Van, at Daniels Parkway and Danport Boulevard.

FHP Troopers identified the driver as Benedict Robert Skunicki Jr.

Troopers additionally discovered a loaded firearm with no identifiable make, model, or serial number, and loaded magazines, along with marijuana and a glass pipe.

Skunicki was arrested for the following:

  • Weapon Offense – Possess altered Firearm.
  • Weapon Offense – Improper Exhibit Firearm
  • Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon 4.
  • Marijuana Possession
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!