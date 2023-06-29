FHP arrests man for waving gun on I-75 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a motorist waving a gun on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning.

According to FHP, on June 29, 2023, at approximately 8:14 am, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of a motorist brandishing a firearm on Interstate 75, at mile marker 123.

Troopers responded, and made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Van, at Daniels Parkway and Danport Boulevard.

FHP Troopers identified the driver as Benedict Robert Skunicki Jr.

Troopers additionally discovered a loaded firearm with no identifiable make, model, or serial number, and loaded magazines, along with marijuana and a glass pipe.

Skunicki was arrested for the following:

