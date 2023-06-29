FHP arrests man for waving gun on I-75 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a motorist waving a gun on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning.
According to FHP, on June 29, 2023, at approximately 8:14 am, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of a motorist brandishing a firearm on Interstate 75, at mile marker 123.
Troopers responded, and made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Van, at Daniels Parkway and Danport Boulevard.
FHP Troopers identified the driver as Benedict Robert Skunicki Jr.
Troopers additionally discovered a loaded firearm with no identifiable make, model, or serial number, and loaded magazines, along with marijuana and a glass pipe.
Skunicki was arrested for the following:
- Weapon Offense – Possess altered Firearm.
- Weapon Offense – Improper Exhibit Firearm
- Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon 4.
- Marijuana Possession