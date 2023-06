SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has arrested a man for driving under the influence (DUI) while driving the wrong way.

On Sunday Angel Eduardo Martinez was driving south on the northbound lanes of I-75 near Bee Ridge Road.

Martinez then collided with a semi-truck trailer.

According to FHP Martinez sustained minor injuries and was arrested for a DUI and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.