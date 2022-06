LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers arrest a Naples man for the fatal crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a single-vehicle crash on February 11, 2022.

It happened at Bonita Grande Drive and Burnham Road in Lee County.

One person was killed and three others were hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Division arrested 39-year-old James Nelligan.

He faces one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide, and three counts of DUI injury to another.