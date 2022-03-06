FHP: 5 injured in high-speed crash on Edison Bridge

Florida Highway Patrol said five people were injured in a high-speed crash along the Edison Bridge early Sunday morning.

They said it happened at 2:30 in the morning on South of North Shore Avenue.

Troopers said a Mercedes Benz and a Lamborghini were speeding northbound on US-41 when the driver of the Mercedes hit a curb and lost control.

Reports show the Mercedes hit the Lamborghini then drove through some bushes and trees just before overturning into the Caloosahatchee River.

Troopers said the Lamborghini crossed into the southbound lanes, flipped over, and hit a light pole just before bursting into flames.

Another car hit the debris from the crash, but reports showed the driver wasn't injured.

Trooper said there were three people inside of the Mercedes. The 40-year-old driver is currently in critical condition, and the two passengers were also injured.

There were two people inside of the Lamborghini and both were injured.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.