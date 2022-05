HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a vehicle was going West on an unnamed dirt road West of Collins Slough Road in Hendry County and overturned into a canal.

FHP says that the driver was a 53-year-old West Palm Beach woman in a pickup truck; she died at the scene.

FHP reported the crash around 6:42 AM Tuesday.

There is no further information at this time.