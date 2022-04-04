FGCU's Kendall Spray speaks on winning 3-point competition

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Over the weekend, we got the opportunity to see four of the best College Women's Basketball teams go head to head in the Final Four.

But also taking place over in New Orleans, was FGCU's Kendall spray, lighting it up during the College Basketball 3-point competition.

As she became the best three point shooter in the country.

"It was really exciting," said Spray. "Just getting to be in that atmosphere, I had my family, coach Lyles was there. We just had a great time. I was just enjoying everything that was going on. I ended up winning, and it was really awesome."

Spray ends her college career as the 4th all-time 3-point shooter in NCAA history.

A title she takes as a sign of great teamwork and hard work.

"I don't think it's really sad and then on the fourth all-time leading three point shooter but I'm very humble about it," said Spray. "But I'm very grateful that I had my teammates and my coaches they put me in the situation to be here and I'll remember it forever."

This is a moment she will remember forever.

But one she is happy she got the share with her family.

"I think just knowing that I was able to make them proud over my college career, and a half her there from my last time in my college jersey," said Spray, "it was really special."