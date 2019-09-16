FGCU student reunited with prosthetic leg

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Florida Gulf Coast University student thought he'd never see his prosthetic leg again, until someone recently found it.

Stephen Pensoneau lit up this weekend when his mom brought him the leg he never thought he would see again.

He was born with NF1, a rare disorder that deformed his left leg. Doctors amputated his leg when he was just seven.

10 surgeries later and a rejected bone transplant, he received a prosthetic leg, which he lost while caught in a current while river tubing.

Up until just a few weeks ago, when someone found it lodged in between rocks along the Toccoa River in Georgia.

“I just kind of gave up hope,” says Pensoneau. “It's actually surprisingly in good condition. I thought it'd be a bit rusty, but just the foot broke. It's probably still wearable.”

And luckily Stephen had another leg when that one got lost.

He says he's learned his lesson, but he’s not staying out of the water. Instead, he says he's putting duct tape on that leg the next time he goes river tubing.