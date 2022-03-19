FGCU reflects on round 1 victory

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — "Nobody can really stop us if we play team basketball," said Kierstan Bell, "and I think that's what matters the most this game, was just sticking together and playing FGCU Basketball."

The Eagles have done it.

Taking down #5 Virginia Tech, and ruining a few brackets along the way.

But FGCU knows, this win was well fought, and they came out on top, because of the small details they executed.

"I mean that's taken care of the ball," said head Women's Basketball coach Karl Smesko, "we shared the ball well, and to beat a team as good as Virginia Tech that's really the only way to do it. So I'm glad that we play team basketball and so many people were able to make great contributions to this win."

The Eagles shot the ball fairly well.

Hitting 15 3-pointers to Virginia techs 6.

Showing the range the Eagles have, from behind the arc.

"I told them that we were going to be shooting a lot of threes today," said Smesko, "and we're going to need to shoot a good percentage if we win. I thought we settle down in our shot selection got a lot better the last 3 quarters."

But the biggest shot of the game, came int he 4th quarter by Karli.

As she gave the Eagles, just enough pad, to close out the game, and send themselves to the second round.

A shot, she will most likely remember, for the rest of her life.

“I knew in that corner I’d have to be ready," said Karli Seay, "and she got it to me and I just shot it. Just like we do every day in practice.”

Now the Eagles will get ready for Maryland.

Hoping to find their first ever, sweet sixteen.

“We have great players on this team so whenever we all put it together," said Seay, "I don’t think anybody can really stop us.“