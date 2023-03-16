FGCU Eagles preparing to dance at the NCAA Tournament

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The FGCU women's basketball team is getting ready to hit the road to Villanova on Thursday.

The No. 22 FGCU women's basketball team (32-3) will take on No. 23 Washington State in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Villanova, Pa.

Saturday's matchup between the 12th-seeded Eagles and the fifth-seeded Cougars at Villanova's Finneran Pavilion will be broadcast on ESPNU, and it is the first time the two teams have ever met.

Tickets are available for $30, and all tickets are mobile. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

FGCU is led by fifth-year guard Tishara Morehouse who earned ASUN Conference Player of the Year honors by delivering 15.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. Graduate guard Sha Carter, who was an All-ASUN First-Team honoree and ASUN Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year this season, scores 13.9 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds per game. FGCU scores 78.1 points per game and allows 55.8 points per outing.

Washington State (23-10, 9-9) won the Pac-12 Championship with a 66-61 victory over UCLA and enters postseason play at No. 30 overall in the NET Rankings.

The Green & Blue are in the NCAA Tournament for a ninth time, joining squads from 2021-22, 2020-21, 2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17, 2014-15, 2013-14, and 2011-12 seasons.

The 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament officially tips off Wednesday and Thursday with the First Four.