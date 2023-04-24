Fewer people traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in March

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority reports fewer people traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) last month compared to March 2022.

According to the report, 1,166,442 passengers traveled through RSW in Fort Myers. This was a decrease of 23 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

The traffic leader for the month is as follows:



Delta 229,477 passengers

Southwest 221,453 passengers

United 171,227 passengers

American 147,124 passengers

JetBlue 113,530 passengers

Southwest Florida International Airport had 9,324 aircraft operations, a decrease of 23 percent compared to March 2022. Page Field saw 19,299 operations, which was a 37 percent increase compared to March 2022, and a new monthly record.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022.