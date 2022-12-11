FEMA looks to help those who lived in boats before or during Hurricane Ian

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency say if a boat was your primary residence before and during Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida they may be able to help.

Survivors living in one of the 26 counties designated for federal assistance are encouraged to apply.

You can begin your application online at DisasterAssistance.gov, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your ZIP Code to 43362.

The designated counties are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia.