FEMA-funded Mental Health Hotline open ahead of Idalia

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As Idalia inches closer to the Sunshine State, emotions or feelings of anxiety or worry after Ian might be building up as well.

For that reason, the leaders of Project Hope's Mobile Crisis Counseling are reminding Southwest Florida residents there are mental health resources, including a 24/7 hotline available for anyone who might need be experiencing distress, anxiety or crisis as explained by Heather Cross, CEO and Executive Director for the Center for Progress and Excellence.

"We may have sleepless nights, we may experience extreme anxiety we may have insomnia," Cross said. "So these are all outcomes of what our brain sees as trauma that we've experienced, whether it's through a hurricane or other life events. And so that's why the mental health part of it is so important."

Project Hope is a FEMA-funded program awarded to the Center for Progress and Excellence, with a team in town since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida 11 months ago. The team still in place here as it's funded through the end of October and up for extensions every 90 days after that. Counselors have served Southwest Florida by connecting residents to resources, hosting mental health pop-up events and conversations and even making door-to-door house calls.

Cross, understanding our community has experienced trauma after Ian, reminding residents to take advantage of the resources available.

"Utilize our line," Cross said. "We can offer a bunch of skills or whatever you need to get through that next crisis. Don't be afraid to pick up the phone and call our crisis line crisis. These are different for everybody. So we just want people to utilize the mental health hotline to get through that next mental health up check that you may be feeling."

These resources are available for any child or adult in Lee, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry and Collier counties.

To be directed to a counselor right now in SWFL, call the Project Hope 24/7 hotline at (844) 395-4432.

The team also has a coordinated entry line available for those who need to seek shelter in times of uncertainty with the weather. They are welcome to call this number 239-533-7996 for shelter at The Empowerment Center located at 2789 Ortiz Ave Building K Fort Myers, Florida.