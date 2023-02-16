Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FEMA finds ‘wide disparities’ in Lee County Tax Roll appraisals

Residents now encouraged to re-appraise their properties
Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach
Posted at 10:02 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 22:06:06-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Big changes for those rebuilding on Fort Myers Beach tonight as FEMA told town leaders that they found "wide disparities" in the tax value appraised after Hurricane Ian — Lee County Properties Appraisers Office will no longer use those appraisals to determine rebuilding costs.

The town's mayor is recommending that residents get a private appraiser to determine a value FEMA will accept. This is especially important for those impacted by the 50% rule in the National Flood Insurance program.

Here is how mayor Dan Allers explains it,

"We strongly recommend using methods other than the product created by the lee county property appraiser. That’s pretty strong language.. so moving forward we are going to recommend which we have done all along that our residents seek a private evaluation because within our code we can do that… we do not know any more information than that…"

No word tonight on what exactly those disparities were that FEMA found with Lee County Property Appraiser's Office. However, Fort Myers Beach leaders did post a step-by-step process to help residents understand their options regarding repairs and rebuilding.

You can check that out by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM