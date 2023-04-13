FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers closing including Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will close their doors.

It includes locations in Port Charlotte, Saint James City, and Fort Myers Beach.

The DRC in Fort Myers Beach is located at Beach Baptist Church.

That location has been crucial in helping families in FMB find the help they need to recover, without having to travel far from home.

People who still need assistance are going to have to find another DRC that’s still open, or they can call FEMA’s assistance number.

John Mills, a FEMA spokesperson says the amount of people who are visiting these centers has trickled down, but they are still working one-on one-with people who need the most help.

“We’ve been working with people who are facing difficult challenges. Fortunately, we’ve been able to provide more than $4.7 billion dollars in FEMA assistance, more than $3 billion of that has been right here in Lee County. That’s helped a lot of people make repairs, stay in their homes, or find a new place to live,” he said.

Mills said although the number of people coming by the DRC’s each day has slowed, they are still seeing people in the community who still need help, or have questions, about the disaster recovery process.

Open until further notice are four DRC’s.

Lee County – open until further notice:

Lakes Library, 15290 Bass Rd., Fort Myers

Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral

Charlotte County – open until further notice:

Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Rd, Englewood, FL

Hardee County – open until further notice:

Hardee County Library, 315 N 6th Ave., Wauchula, FL

All DRC’s are open from 9:00 am- 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and are closed on Sundays.

Help is also available by calling FEMA directly at 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting Disasterassistance.gov.

