FEMA announced first two stops for Pine Island Mobile Disaster Recovery Center

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — FEMA has announced the first two stops for the Pine Island Mobile Disaster Recovery Center.

The hours for all stops will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14 through Saturday, March 18

St James City Civic Association, 3300 Fourth Ave, St James City, FL 33956

Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24

First Baptist Church - St James, 3417 Eighth Ave, St James City, FL 33956



Additional stops will be announced as they are confirmed.

Although the deadline to apply for assistance for damage from Hurricane Ian has passed, survivors who were affected by Ian can still contact FEMA to:

Get help understanding your FEMA decision or request for information letters.

Check the status of your FEMA application.

Update your contact or banking information.

Get information about help with rental assistance or other basic needs.

Get referrals to agencies or non-profits that may offer assistance FEMA is not able to provide.

You can go online to disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Hurricane Ian survivors can also call the FEMA Mitigation Line to speak with mitigation specialists about protecting their homes and property from future natural disasters. The number is 833-336-2487 and is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.