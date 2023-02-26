FDOT is honoring African Americans who have made an impact on history

FL — The Florida Department of Transportation has been highlighting African Americans and their impacts on the industry in honor of Black History Month.

William Thaddeus Coleman Jr. served as the first African American Secretary of Transportation in 1975.

During his tenure, Coleman issued the fire-ever official statement of national transportation policy and established the materials Transporation Bureau.

These programs were designed to oversee programs for pipeline safety and the shipment of hazardous materials.

Colmen also served in the development of Interstate 66 which serves as a major highway in the Washington D.C. region.