FDOT emergency repairs to restore road access to Pine Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has asked FDOT to expedite the project to restore road access to Pine Island by Saturday.

Monday morning FDOT is expected to get started on road and bridge repairs.

It’s a very busy morning here in Matlacha and we have a couple of things happening this morning.

Right now the island is only reachable by boat. But that soon could change as FDOT is expected to get started on restoring road access to Pine Island.

On top of that, we have relief efforts.

Those huge boats are expected to be deployed later today.

We spoke to a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy who tells us the barges will be used to send supplies to the island that includes off-road vehicles and fuel for officers on the island.

We’re also expecting evacuation efforts to continue today.

There are organizations and volunteers out here who have been helping evacuate residents there.

All those evacuations have had to be carried out by boat that’s why restoring road access is a priority right now.