FDOT discusses plans for improving intersection of Colonial and Fowler in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla — Whether you're driving or walking along Colonial Boulevard, it can be a tense experience.

“Whether it’s 8 o’clock in the morning or 8 o’clock in the evening, traffic’s always kind of backed up," says Martin Byrd, a commuter along Colonial who drives from Cape Coral.

That's why FDOT spokesperson Patricia Pichette says the department wants to make some changes to make it safer and more accessible.

"To move the traffic stop line and the crosswalk markings to make them further apart to give drivers more time to recognize that there are pedestrians in the intersection so it gives them more time to react to that," described Pichette, discussing plans for the project.

On Wednesday night, the state held a public meeting to go over those plans and to get input from drivers.

Byrd was one of those drivers, who decided to show up to learn more.

“Traffic’s always kind of backed up, so there’s a lot of need to make some changes there," says Byrd.

He says he's looking forward to seeing improvements.

“As a driver who comes that way a lot, there’s some turning lanes but there’s a lot of bottleneck. So I definitely feel like this will help some to alleviate some of the backup in traffic," he says.