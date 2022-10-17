FDOT completes temporary repairs to four damaged bridges

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has completed temporary repairs to four previously damaged and closed bridges that provide access to the south end of Fort Myers Beach.

The now-repaired southern bridges that were damaged by Hurricane Ian include Big Carlos Pass, Big Hickory, Little Carlos Pass, and New Pass.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, access to Fort Myers Beach from the south will be limited to essential response personnel to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure.

Then Wednesday, Oct. 19, residents and their hired contractors can access the island from the south from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The schedule moving forward will mirror the recently announced plan for the Matanzas Pass Bridge on the Beach’s north end.

This means Mondays and Tuesdays will be reserved for essential response personnel: Debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris); electric providers, water and sewer utility providers; and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT.

Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be for residents and their hired contractors.

The plan comes into effect just hours after town officials announced that water main service was restored from the town’s water tank on the south end of the island to Times Square.