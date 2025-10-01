FBI warns of 'phantom hacker' scam that has stolen $542 million from seniors this year

The FBI is warning about a sophisticated new scam called the "phantom hacker" that has stolen more than $542 million from victims this year, with nearly half of those targeted being seniors over 60.

FBI Warning: 'Phantom Hacker' Scam Steals $542M From Seniors This Year

The elaborate fraud works in three distinct phases designed to build trust before stealing victims' entire life savings.

In the first phase, fake tech support representatives call victims claiming their computer has been hacked. The scammers convince targets to download software that gives the criminals access to view their bank accounts and personal information.

During the second phase, different scammers pose as bank representatives and tell victims that foreign hackers have accessed their money. They instruct victims to move their funds to what they claim is a safe government account for protection.

In the final phase, fake government workers pressure victims to wire money overseas or purchase cryptocurrency, claiming it's necessary to secure their funds. However, the "safe" account is controlled by the scammers.

FBI

The scam has proven devastatingly effective. Between January and June 2023, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received 19,000 complaints related to tech support scams. Victims over 60 comprised nearly 50% of all reports but accounted for 66% of total losses. As of August 2023, losses have already exceeded 2022 totals by 40%.

The FBI emphasizes that legitimate government agencies will never request money transfers via wire transfer to foreign accounts, cryptocurrency, or gift cards. Tech support companies also don't make unsolicited calls about computer problems.

To protect yourself, never download software from unknown callers, don't click on unsolicited pop-ups or email links, and never allow strangers to control your computer remotely.

If you receive suspicious calls, hang up immediately and report the incident to your local FBI field office or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Include as much information as possible, including the caller's name, contact methods used, and any bank account numbers provided.

