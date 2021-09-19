FBI searching for Gabby Petito in the Grand Teton National park area

WYOMING — The FBI is searching the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area for Gabrielle Petito.

They are asking for assistance from anyone that was in the area around August 27th through 30th. If you had contact with Petito or her boyfriend or saw the vehicle they drove, the FBI asks you to contact them through their tipline.

The agency released a statement:

“Investigative activity at Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area pertaining to the disappearance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The FBI Denver Field Office and its Wyoming Resident Agencies, in coordination with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, the Teton County Sheriff's Office, and the Jackson Police Department, have been conducting ground surveys at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park. This area is closed to the public and will remain closed until the surveys are complete.

The FBI seeks assistance from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27-30, 2021, who may have had contact with Gabby or her boyfriend, or who may have seen their vehicle. If you were in the area and saw Gabby and/or her boyfriend or their vehicle, please provide that information to the FBI through these tiplines: tips.fbi.gov, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 303-629-7171. Photos and videos may be uploaded via the FBI’s digital media tipline dedicated to this case: fbi.gov/petito.

Gabby and her boyfriend were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back with Florida plate QFTG03. The FBI has a Missing Person poster that includes photos of Gabby and her van available for review or download here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/gabrielle-gabby-petito.

While we cannot comment further as to the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates and request additional assistance from the public when appropriate to do so.”