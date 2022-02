FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man whose son brought a loaded gun to school went before a judge on Tuesday morning.

Jeffery Crocker is facing charges, including failure to store a firearm and child neglect. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says in November a loaded gun was found in his six-year-old son's bag, while on the bus which was on its way to Mirror Lakes Elementary School.

Investigators say there was no threat to the school.

Crocker is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on March 23, 2022.