LABELLE, Fla. — A driver is dead after a crash in Hendry County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV driver was speeding east on State Road 80 at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Monday, west of Cedarwood Parkway. The driver failed to turn right, and flipped onto the median. Troopers said the driver was thrown from the vehicle, onto the eastbound travel lanes.

The driver, a 51 year old man from Labelle, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.