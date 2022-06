DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The 17-year-old was traveling east on SW Robin Road, approaching a right curve, east of the intersection of US-17.

He failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and collided with a power pole.

A large portion of the power pole and power lines fell to the ground.

The 17-year-old got out of his car and made contact with the downed power lines.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.