COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a bicyclist in Immokalee.

It happened near State Road 29 and Roberts Avenue.

Troopers say a van and a pick-up truck both hit the bicyclist who crossed in front of them.

The van stopped, but the truck left the scene.

It is described as a red, newer model Dodge Ram.

If you have information about this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.