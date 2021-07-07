Fast Flex scheduling provides relief for busy adult students at FSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Busy students can now enroll in Fast Flex classes at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) this fall.

Fast Flex scheduling splits the semester into two mini terms, allowing students to take two classes during the mini A term and two classes during the mini B term. These classes are fully online, providing additional flexibility for students to work around their schedules. Students can also access FSW’s support services including the Academic Support Center, advising, and the library remotely via Zoom.

“Fast Flex scheduling helps adult students who have multiple jobs, shift jobs, jobs with changing schedules, and childcare or caregiving requirements that make attending classes at a specific time and day difficult,” said Dr. Christy Gilfert, FSW associate vice provost. “With FSW’s Fast Flex classes, you can be a busy adult and still go to school.”

Fast Flex classes go toward an associate in arts degree completion to prepare students for a university degree with a guaranteed transfer, a career change or career enhancement, or FSW health program prerequisites.

A variety of scholarship opportunities are available at FSW. Through the assistance of these scholarships, 70 percent of FSW students are able to graduate debt-free.