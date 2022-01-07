Farmer Joe's grand opening set for January 18

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An independently owned grocery store focusing heavily on locally-grown food has announced its grand opening date.

Farmer Joe's, located at 1401 SW Pine Island Rd., will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“We’ve been working day and night to prepare to open for the community as quickly as possible," said co-owner Lee Snyder, Sr.

The company's mission statement is “to bring real food to the family dinner table by partnering with farmers, championing local products, and creating an enchanting customer experience.”

Farmer Joe's will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.