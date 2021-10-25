Farmer Joe's Fresh Market looking to hire hundreds through upcoming job fairs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new grocery store is bringing locally grown and sourced food to Southwest Florida.

Construction of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market is still underway off Pine Island Road, but they need help on the staffing front.

They are looking to hire hundreds! About 450 new employees, in fact, and that includes positions such as cake decorators, seafood clerks, pasta makers and sandwich artists.

This will be the first Farmer Joe’s market opening in Southwest Florida. The owner Lee snyder says he got his start in seasonal, road side markets. Having lived in Cape Coral for a number of years, he says he wanted a place where you could find local, home grown produce year-round under one roof. That’s when he came up with the idea of Farmer Joe’s offering that same freshness in produce you would find at a market or on the side of a road.

“And we just kind of wanted to marry everything together, you know?" says Snyder. "Focusing on these perimeter departments that are just going to be massive and with the freshness it’s just going to be like something no one has seen before.”

Farmer Joe’s job fairs will be taking place at 900 Southwest Pine Island Road, Suite 203. They will be on the second floor in the Bonefish Grill and Dante’s Pizza Plaza.

If you can't make Monday's, there will be other job fair opportunities coming up. They are:

- Monday October 25th, 8 AM - 8 PM

- Wednesday October 27th, 8 AM - 8 PM

- Wednesday November 3rd, 8 AM - 8 PM

- Thursday November 4th, 8 AM - 8 PM

- Friday November 5th, 8 AM - 8 PM

- Saturday November 6th, 8 AM - 8 PM

- Sunday November 7th, 8 AM - 8 PM

Snyder says he is expecting the fresh food grocery store to open in December, just before Christmas. You can find more information about the grocery store online right here.