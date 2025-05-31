FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. — A Fort Myers Shores family says their car was stolen right out of their driveway and used in a crime spree throughout their neighborhood Friday.

Nest video caught the moment the car was stolen in the middle of the night but they didn’t find out until Friday morning.

“I was like, ‘Mama, your car is gone, I saw it this morning,’” said son Payton Martin.

Mother Kaydra Lindsey says she immediately went to review the video footage.

People in a Fort Myers Shores neighborhood tell Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo about a rash of overnight burglaries:

Family says their car was stolen and used in string of Fort Myers Shores burglaries

“And I started going through the footage and I seen it backing out of the driveway at 3:43 this morning,” she said.

Lindsey’s husband Sean Williams says someone ransacked one of their cars then took off in their brand new Honda Pilot from their home on Caribbean Boulevard, dumping their possessions in the street.

“This was all found dumped down at the end of the block around the corner, starting with our baby bag, baby formula, diapers,” Williams said, gesturing towards several items gathered in their baby stroller.

When he reported the theft to law enforcement, Williams discovered they weren’t alone.

“Found out that this happened to be part of a huge crime that’s been going on and an investigation that’s been going on all night,” he said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating five other burglaries in that area. Jaime Zavala told Fox 4 he woke up to find his truck window smashed.

“I notice the glass on the ground, and I say, ‘Whoa.’ I look at my window, it was all breaked up,” Zavala said. “They took a gun from my car and that concerns me.”

To add insult to injury, Williams said the suspects were using his family’s stolen car.

“They used to go around from house to house to burglarize other people’s cars and homes,” he said.

Neighbors sent him video of what looked like his blue Honda involved with other thefts.

Courtesy, Sean Williams Video of footage of what appears to be a stolen Blue Honda Pilot.

“Raising a family, it doesn’t leave me at peace sleeping at night,” Williams said. “I thought we were in a safe area.”

Friday afternoon, Williams got a call saying Cape Coral Police had found his car ditched at Northeast 8th Place and Northeast 12th Street.

And it was not empty.

“Apparently, everyone’s, all our neighbors' personal belongings are in our vehicle so we have to account for all of that and make sure everyone gets their stuff back,” Williams said.

Friday night, Williams was part of a major law enforcement presence back near where they found his car. It included the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and a SWAT team. Fox 4 cameras recorded someone being taken into custody.

Courtesy, Sean Williams. Sean Williams on the scene with law enforcement in Cape Coral near where they found his stolen car.

Fox 4 has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Williams is just happy to have his car back.

“Big relief to know that my family can still go on family vacation this year,” he said.

