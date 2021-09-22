Family praises school's actions after daughter passed out on school bus in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It's normal to get a little anxious when you get a call from your child's school, but nothing could prepare Carolyn Benson for the call she received from Harns Marsh Middle School on September 20.

“I got a phone call from the school saying that my daughter had passed out on the bus and they were carrying her back to school and they were calling the ambulance," said Benson.

Benson said her daughter's condition was caused by dehydration, telling Fox 4 things got so bad she even threw up before she passed out.

“The first thought that did come through my mind was why didn’t they call me first? But then as a parent, I have to trust the process,” she said.

Benson said school members stayed with her daughter until she arrived.

She said because the school staff acted so quickly, her daughter fully recovered. She even mentioned that students on the bus fanned her daughter with notebooks to keep her cool.

Benson said she hopes sharing her story will help to shed a positive light on the school, following a tough few weeks after two students allegedly planned a potential school shooting there.

“Harns Marsh has gotten so much negative press in the past few weeks, this is something positive that can go towards them,” said Benson.

That something positive--impacting her and her daughter's lives forever.

