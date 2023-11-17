Family of teen beaten at Ainger Middle gives update on victim's condition

ROTUNDA WEST, Fla. — The family of the teenager and L.A. Ainger Middle school Charlotte County Deputies (CCSO) said was beaten and flown to Tampa for medical treatment gave Fox 4 an update on his path to recovery.

"He still has a long road to recovery, but he's doing much better than when he got here," said Tondrea, the sister in law of the victim.

The family of 13-year-old Patley, said he is talking and smiling after the medical staff at the hospital put him into a medically induced coma.

""The day of the accident that would have made him here in this country for exactly one month," said Guyrabenchiae, Patley's older sister.

Photo Courtesy: Family of Patley

Only one month in the United States and only two weeks at his new school and still picking up English—but on November 9th, CCSO deputies said a much bigger 13-year-ol, Jah'Yel Carter dropped Patley on his head causing him to shake and lose consciousness after Patley touched his dreads in a friendly way.

Photo Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Now state prosecutors filed felony assault charges against Carter.

Patley's big sister Guyarbenchiae and sister in law Tondrea told Fox 4's Briana Brownleethey won't speak too much on the assault or the suspect as they watch Patley closely.

"It's horrible, but just grateful that he's the type of kid he is," Tondrea said. "He has such a big heart that we just know that this won't change his mind there are good people."

Photo Courtesy: Family of Patley

Patley's family said he's a happy and outgoing kid who still wants to follow his big sister's footsteps of being part of the United States Army...and he loves soccer—especially the national teams for Brazil and Portugal.

In the midst of all of this, they just want kids o get back to being kids.

"Awareness for bullying or any type of harassment. For kids to feel like they are in a safe environment along side their peers and anyone else they interact with," Tondrea said.

Patley's birthday is Saturday and his family said they hope people take a moment and think about him as he turn 14.

The friends of the family started a GoFundMe page where people can help, but also wish Patley a very happy birthday.

