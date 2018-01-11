Family of boy killed in hit and run crash pleads for witnesses to come forward

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - 13-year-old son Shayden loved life. A soccer and baseball fan, he was on track to become an Eagle Scout in a couple of years - and was a friend to everyone who knew him.

"He was an incredible child," Colvin said Thursday. "He made everyone around him feel special."

But on the Friday night of November 10, 2017, Shayden's life was cut tragically short by a hit-and-run driver as he rode his bike near the corner of Estey Avenue and Lake Boulevard in East Naples, less than half a mile from his home. He died the next day from his injuries.

Witnesses who saw the crash gave the deputy who responded the license number of Pedro Silva Diaz, 33, who was arrested within minutes of the crash. Silva Diaz told deputies that he thought he'd hit a nail.

"Because of what they did, (deputies) found the guy," Colvin said.

But the witnesses left the scene before the deputy could get their names and phone numbers. Colvin said that Shayden's mother Niki saw at least one of the witnesses at the scene, who she thought was Hispanic.

"She can't describe her, and I wouldn't have been able to either," Colvin said. "I mean being in that stressful situation, all I would be worried about is my son, and I guarantee that's what she would be worried about."

Wednesday night, Colvin posted a plea on Facebook in the hopes that the witness or witnesses will come forward, as prosecutors build their case against Silva Diaz. The post had received almost 2,000 shares by Thursday afternoon.

"Obviously they feel confident enough to prosecute him without the witnesses," Colvin said. "But having them is just that one extra piece."

Anyone who know anything about the crash is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.