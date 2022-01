PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A family of three is safe after an early Friday morning house fire.

Crews arrived to the home on the 21800 block of Edgewater Dr. just after 3:30 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

The three residents were able to get out of the house on their own. However, officials say their dog died.

Officials say the house is a total loss. The Red Cross was called to help the family with alternate accommodations.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.