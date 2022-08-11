Family files lawsuit against Collier County Sheriff's Office

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The family of a man killed by Collier County Sheriff's deputies in 2020 filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

Nicolas Morales was killed in Immokalee on September 17, 2020, by deputies who responded to reports of a disturbance and a man with a shovel in the Farm Worker Village.

When they arrived they found Morales with the shovel and garden shears.

Deputies shot Morales after they said he came toward them with the shears and said they were unsure if the shears were a gun.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office Professional Responsibility Bureau released an investigative summary and exonerated the deputy .

In a press conference at the federal courthouse in Fort Myers on Thursday, the family of Nicolas Morales is suing the office for the use of excessive force and says there is a culture of violence.

His older brother and son spoke at the press conference asking for transparency and justice for their family.

Supporters gathered outside the courthouse wearing “Justice for Nicholas” shirts.